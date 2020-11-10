3 Takeaways from New England Patriots' Week 9 Win

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

On Monday night, the New England Patriots won 30-27 on a last-second Nick Folk field goal as time expired. They got the victory and improved to 3-5 on the season, and as quarterback Cam Newton stated after the game, that's the important takeaway.

"It wasn't pretty, but it was a win," Newton told ESPN's Lisa Salters (h/t NFL.com's Jelani Scott).

Yes, the win is important for a Patriots team trying to maintain some respectability. However, there's plenty more to be gleaned from a close game against the league's lone winless team.

Here, we'll examine three other Patriots takeaways from Monday night.