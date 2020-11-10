NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Jordan Clarkson, Under-the-Radar Targets

NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Jordan Clarkson, Under-the-Radar TargetsNovember 10, 2020
The year 2020 has been like no other for the NBA, and that's still the case in this later-than-usual offseason. It's mid-November but the draft hasn't taken place and the free-agency period has yet to begin. And there's not too much time before the 2020-21 season starts Dec. 22.
Now, there's also a reported start date for free agency. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski, it will begin Nov. 20, two days after the draft. So, it will be a busy time for the league's 30 teams to construct their rosters for next season.
This year's free-agent market isn't filled with stars, and Anthony Davis—the top player without a contract—is most likely to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Many teams don't have a ton to spend anyway, though, as the salary cap is staying flat at $109.1 million, per Bontemps and Wojnarowski.
Still, there are some intriguing players for teams to consider signing, even beyond the top names on the market.
Here's a look at several under-the-radar free agents, along with predictions for where they could land.
Jordan Clarkson, SG
Jordan Clarkson has been an effective scorer coming off the bench for much of his NBA career, and he's a solid contributor who teams can rely on. That's why there should be numerous teams interested in the guard as he hits the free-agent market.
This past season, the 28-year-old averaged 15.2 points in 71 games (29 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and 42 with the Utah Jazz), then averaged 16.7 points in seven playoff games for Utah. After the Jazz acquired him in a trade with the Cavs last December, it's possible they'll be looking to bring him back this offseason.
But Utah is unlikely to be his only option. Last month, ESPN's Bobby Marks noted Clarkson is one of several names to keep an eye on for the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, who are likely to add to their backcourt before the 2020-21 season.
Not only did Clarkson's NBA career begin with the Lakers (he played four seasons with them), but he's also a former teammate of LeBron James. The two played together on the Cavaliers for part of the 2017-18 season.
Clarkson could provide a scoring boost off the bench for Los Angeles, and he may have an opportunity to win his first career NBA title.
Prediction: Clarkson signs with Lakers
Aron Baynes, C
Aron Baynes may be 34, but he's coming off one of the best showings of his NBA career. In 42 games for the Phoenix Suns last season, he averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest, both career highs. He got the opportunity to play more minutes in Phoenix, and he capitalized on them.
Now, he is a free agent for the first time in two years (he was traded to the Suns from the Boston Celtics last offseason). And there are sure to be teams looking to add the 6'10" center to play a key role for them in 2020-21.
Although Baynes thrived with the Suns, he could end up going to a team that has better chances to win the NBA title. He won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, but if he's going to win another one, time could be starting to run out for him.
One potential fit could be a return to Boston. He's proved he can play at a high level, and the Celtics should be one of the NBA's top teams again next season. So, it's a situation that would make sense for both sides, and perhaps Baynes could provide a boost off the bench to take Boston to another level.
Prediction: Baynes signs with Celtics
D.J. Augustin, PG
There are several point guards on the free-agent market who are likely to draw more interest than D.J. Augustin, but there should be teams looking to add him. He's played well for the Orlando Magic the past four seasons, and he could be a reliable second option for a contending team.
And it wouldn't be surprising to see the 32-year-old go to a top-tier team, as he's looking to win his first NBA title and has only advanced past the first round of the playoffs with a team once (the 2012-13 Indiana Pacers) in his 12-year NBA career.
This past season, Augustin averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 assists in 57 games for Orlando. If he plays at that level again in 2020-21, a contending team would be glad to have him come off their bench.
The Los Angeles Clippers are one team that could make sense for a potential fit. During an appearance on ESPN's First Take last month, Stephen A. Smith said Kawhi Leonard "privately has clamored" for the Clippers to add a point guard this offseason. Augustin played with Paul George in Indiana, and he could be a key addition as they look to make a deeper postseason run next year.
Prediction: Augustin signs with Clippers