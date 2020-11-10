NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Jordan Clarkson, Under-the-Radar Targets

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The year 2020 has been like no other for the NBA, and that's still the case in this later-than-usual offseason. It's mid-November but the draft hasn't taken place and the free-agency period has yet to begin. And there's not too much time before the 2020-21 season starts Dec. 22.

Now, there's also a reported start date for free agency. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski, it will begin Nov. 20, two days after the draft. So, it will be a busy time for the league's 30 teams to construct their rosters for next season.

This year's free-agent market isn't filled with stars, and Anthony Davis—the top player without a contract—is most likely to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Many teams don't have a ton to spend anyway, though, as the salary cap is staying flat at $109.1 million, per Bontemps and Wojnarowski.

Still, there are some intriguing players for teams to consider signing, even beyond the top names on the market.

Here's a look at several under-the-radar free agents, along with predictions for where they could land.