2020 NBA Mock Draft: 1 Week to Go, How 3 Trades Could Change the Lottery

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG/SG, Stanford

Need and value could align if the sweet-shooting Terry is still around when the Sixers are on the clock. He offers a wealth of shot-making and underrated distributing, and Philly has the length and bulk to cover for his lack of size and athleticism.

22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Depth isn't an issue in Denver, which could free the Nuggets to bet big on upside. Ramsey lacks several coats of polish, but if approaches his best-case scenario, he'd inject the backcourt with shot-making, explosion and multi-positional defense.

23. Utah Jazz: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

McDaniels is slightly less raw than fresh-picked fruit, but if the Jazz can afford to be patient—their playoff run could've gone a lot differently with a healthy Bojan Bogdanovic—McDaniels might reward them in the end. He isn't short on physical tools, and he has flashed encouraging handles and shooting mechanics.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pacers): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

The Bucks could see this selection as a way to expand the rotation or bulk up their trade assets, and either mindset could steer them toward Anthony. A disappointing season with the Tar Heels stripped lots of his luster, but he still boasts an intriguing blend of shooting, handling and athleticism.

TRADE at 25. Timberwolves (via Thunder): Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

Desires to upgrade defense and athleticism could lead Minnesota to the bouncy Bey. He plays with a jetpack on his back (43.5" max vertical) and can cause chaos defensively on the ball or away from it. If his shooting keeps trending up, he'll be a steal.

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

Unable to consolidate picks in this mock, Boston could instead use one of its three first-rounders to land the (literally) biggest boom-or-bust prospect in this class. He's a 7-footer who can handle, create, block shots and hit on-the-move threes, but he's also problematically thin (201 pounds), inconsistent on defense and prone to forcing things offensively.

27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

The same positional need and desire for a culture-changer potentially pushing the Knicks toward Chris Paul could also, on a lesser scale, nudge them Winston's direction. He lacks upside as an athletically limited 22-year-old, but he seems among the safest choices for shooting, distributing, instincts and leadership.

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

Point guard seems like a natural aim for the Lakers here, and Flynn could be on the radar as an early contributor. He may not have blow-by burst or highlight handles, but he runs a clean offense, shoots off the dribble or the catch and competes defensively.

29. Toronto Raptors: Zeke Nnaji, PF/C, Arizona

The Raptors will almost surely need some frontcourt reinforcements with Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher all bound for free agency. Nnaji will be an early source of energy, interior activity and rebounding, but he needs a lot of defensive development.

30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

Boston lacked second-team scoring last season, and Riller could provide tons of it so long as his game translates against much stiffer competition than what he faced over four years with the Cougars. If it does, the C's would be getting ambidextrous finishing, dynamic handling and enough off-the-dribble shooting to demand plenty of defensive attention.

