Cavaliers Rumors: Latest on Tristan Thompson Contract Talks Ahead of Free Agency

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

As Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson prepares to enter free agency, a return to the team with which he's spent the entirety of his career can't be ruled out.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavs don't want the 2011 No. 4 pick to depart this offseason, but the team isn't prepared to offer him as much money as he's hoping to receive on the open market.

"The Cavs want him back—at the right price," Fedor wrote. "But according to sources, early discussions have centered on a number lower than Thompson would want. That may be his reality this offseason."

Thompson posted a 51.8 two-point percentage while averaging 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20. He is considered a "minimum contract center" by John Hollinger of The Athletic, via Fedor, who noted ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the same on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast.

"That means there's still a path to Thompson returning to Cleveland on a one-year, prove-it deal, allowing him to hit free agency again in 2021," Fedor wrote.

Thompson is coming off a five-year, $82 million deal and was slated to earn $18.5 million last season, when the Cavaliers finished with 19 wins for the second consecutive year.