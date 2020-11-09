Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Apologizes After Being Arrested on OWI Charge

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette apologized to his family, football teammates and supporters following his arrest on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

"I had a lapse of judgment, which resulted in me making a critical mistake that I wholeheartedly regret," he said while revealing he is looking ahead to the rest of the season:

On Nov. 1, The Gazette reported Smith-Marsette was arrested hours after the Hawkeyes lost to Northwestern in a Big Ten game.

The Iowa City Police Department said the wide receiver was driving 74 mph in a 30 mph zone and had bloodshot eyes and impaired speech. The officer who pulled him over said Smith-Marsette admitted to drinking and failed a preliminary breath test.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Smith-Marsette was suspended for Saturday's victory over Michigan State.

"His availability for future games will be determined as he goes through the University of Iowa Student Athlete Code of Conduct process, which includes counseling and other department protocols," Ferentz said.

Smith-Marsette appeared in losses to Northwestern and Purdue and led the team in receiving yards in 2019.

The Hawkeyes are at the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, and the receiver's statement suggests he will be ready to go for that game.