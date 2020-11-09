Knicks Reportedly Eyeing Isaiah Stewart with No. 27 Pick in 2020 NBA Draft

John Locher/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in pursuing University of Washington forward Isaiah Stewart with their No. 27 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to Berman, the Boston Celtics are also interested in Stewart, who averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks through 32 games for the Huskies last season.

"If the Knicks are lucky enough to get him that late, they're getting a guy that they're stealing," said Washington head coach Mike Hopkins. "Thievery 101. He's got an ability to impact the game and impact winning right away."

The 6'9", 250-pound, Rochester, New York, native is currently based in Manhattan, where he is working out for various teams and will remain until the draft on Nov. 18.

Hopkins, who has known Stewart since he was in eighth grade and was a key factor in Stewart electing to play at Washington over Syracuse, Michigan State and Kentucky, called him "a coach's dream."

"The big thing about Isaiah is he's a culture changer—he's all about the right stuff," Hopkins said. "New York is a tough place. Fans are tough, but they will fall in love with him because of how hard he plays. It's that old school, Willis Reed toughness. He's an old Bad Boy. That's how he plays."

While the Knicks are looking at Stewart, who can be used off the bench almost immediately with a 77.4 free-throw percentage, to take late in the first round, Berman reported that the team will likely use its first selection (No. 8) on a point guard or a wing. He also reported that if the Knicks take the latter, they may use No. 27 on a point guard—potentially Theo Maledon.