    Knicks Rumors: New York 'Dying' to Take Obi Toppin in 2020 NBA Draft

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020

    Dayton's Obi Toppin goes up to dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Washington, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
    Tony Tribble/Associated Press

    If the New York Knicks have their way, they will land the Wooden Award winner and Naismith College Player of the Year during the 2020 NBA draft.  

    "I think eight is definitely the lowest he goes," ESPN's Jonathan Givony said of Dayton's Obi Toppin on the Lowe Post podcast with Zach Lowe (h/t RealGM). "The guy who recruited him all year who signed him, you know, is running the team that has the number eight pick. I think from all understanding, he's dying to get Obi Toppin. There's nobody that he trusts more in this draft. We're talking about Leon Rose and the Knicks."

    Unfortunately for the Knicks, Toppin may not be available at No. 8. 

    "I can't see any scenario that Toppin goes below eight," Givony said. "I think honestly he's going four or five. I really don't think he's going very far. He was the best player in college basketball. They were a number one seed. He fits the modern NBA offensively really, really well."

    There aren't many concerns with Toppin's game, but he does turn 23 years old in March.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That means he'll have a shorter prime than some of the other players in the draft if he takes a couple of seasons to adjust to the NBA level. That is a fair worry for any team near the top of the draft, although Givony suggested it won't be enough to knock the Dayton product all the way to the Knicks.

    Toppin was a dominant presence in his final collegiate season as the Associated Press Player of the Year, Wooden Award winner, Naismith College Player of the Year, A-10 Player of the Year and consensus All-American.

    He averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three-point range as someone who can stuff the stat sheet and take over on either end of the floor.

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Toppin to go No. 5 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers with the Knicks selecting Auburn's Isaac Okoro at No. 8.

    Whichever player the Knicks select will face the pressure of trying to help turn around a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign.

    Related

      Knicks Could Steal ‘Bad Boy’ Isaiah Stewart

      Knicks Could Steal ‘Bad Boy’ Isaiah Stewart
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Knicks Could Steal ‘Bad Boy’ Isaiah Stewart

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Knicks 'Dying' to Select Obi Toppin

      Report: Knicks 'Dying' to Select Obi Toppin
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Report: Knicks 'Dying' to Select Obi Toppin

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Report: Edwards' Pro Day Disappointed

      Multiple NBA front offices were 'somewhat discouraged' watching Anthony Edwards' televised pro day

      Report: Edwards' Pro Day Disappointed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Edwards' Pro Day Disappointed

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: LaMelo Ball Going No. 1?

      Most NBA front offices are 'under the assumption' that Wolves take LaMelo or a team trades up to take him

      Report: LaMelo Ball Going No. 1?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: LaMelo Ball Going No. 1?

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report