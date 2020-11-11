College Football Playoff Projections: Week 11 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

John Raoux/Associated Press

The first College Football Playoff rankings release of the 2020 season is fast approaching (Nov. 24), but we don't need a selection committee to tell us that, as things currently stand and project, the quartet of teams playing for a national championship will most likely be Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

That is still subject to change, of course, and it hinges on the expectation that Clemson will defeat Notre Dame in the ACC championship. What we think we know with six weeks remaining before Selection Sunday rarely holds up until the bitter end.

Florida and Miami are still lurking as one-loss contenders that could play spoiler. Cincinnati, BYU and Indiana are all undefeated and ranked in the AP Top 10. The Pac-12 may eventually produce a viable candidate. There is much left to be determined.

But the only particularly significant change in the rankings/bowl picture from one week ago was Georgia plummeting to No. 12 in the AP poll and out of the New Year's Six after its 44-28 loss to Florida.

We knew the loser of that game would be eliminated from the playoff conversation, but we didn't think the loser would look completely helpless after opening up a 14-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

One more note before we dive in: While there is no wins requirement for bowl eligibility this year, I'm instituting a personal rule that teams with at least two games played and a winning percentage below .300 will not be included. So bye-bye, Penn State. See you later, Florida State. We've got to make room for teams that actually feel like winning sometimes.

Bowls are broken into six tiers in ascending order of magnitude.