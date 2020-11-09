NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock and Prospects Who Could Shake Up Draft Night

2 of 4

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Who said size doesn't matter in the modern NBA?

The closer this draft gets, the higher James Wiseman's stock seems to rise. Even if clubs want to knock him for not having the highest ceiling—if he can't up his perimeter arsenal, there's only so much value he can provide as an interior big—they have to respect his high floor as a bouncy rim-runner. Juxtaposed against the downsides of players like Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, Wiseman's worst-case scenario is hardly a concern.

That's not only giving Wiseman helium ahead of the draft, it's also opening the possibility that he'll be the ultimate tone-setter.

"Some within the Golden State Warriors think Wiseman is going No. 1, whether Minnesota keeps the pick or not," a source told Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

Wiseman seems an awkward fit with Karl-Anthony Towns, but if Wiseman is the highest-ranked player on the Timberwolves' board, they may be willing to look past that. Or maybe Minnesota is sending up a smoke screen knowing that Wiseman should appeal to both the Warriors and Charlotte Hornets, who are slated to select second and third, respectively.