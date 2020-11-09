NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock and Prospects Who Could Shake Up Draft Night

NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock and Prospects Who Could Shake Up Draft NightNovember 9, 2020
The 2020 NBA draft is littered with pivot points.
Because there's still no consistency at the top of the class, there are myriad ways for the talent grab to travel. But even amid that uncertainty there are prospects who stand out as direction-setters because they're potential trade targets or players with wide draft ranges.
For reasons we'll detail, the following three prospects could all shake things up come Nov. 18.
2020 NBA Mock Draft
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
4. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton
6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn
7. Detroit Pistons: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
10. Phoenix Suns: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland
18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Theo Maledon, PG/SG, ASVEL
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston
29. Toronto Raptors: Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State
James Wiseman, C, Memphis
Who said size doesn't matter in the modern NBA?
The closer this draft gets, the higher James Wiseman's stock seems to rise. Even if clubs want to knock him for not having the highest ceiling—if he can't up his perimeter arsenal, there's only so much value he can provide as an interior big—they have to respect his high floor as a bouncy rim-runner. Juxtaposed against the downsides of players like Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, Wiseman's worst-case scenario is hardly a concern.
That's not only giving Wiseman helium ahead of the draft, it's also opening the possibility that he'll be the ultimate tone-setter.
"Some within the Golden State Warriors think Wiseman is going No. 1, whether Minnesota keeps the pick or not," a source told Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.
Wiseman seems an awkward fit with Karl-Anthony Towns, but if Wiseman is the highest-ranked player on the Timberwolves' board, they may be willing to look past that. Or maybe Minnesota is sending up a smoke screen knowing that Wiseman should appeal to both the Warriors and Charlotte Hornets, who are slated to select second and third, respectively.
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
It's possible no prospect has more separation between floor and ceiling than LaMelo Ball. It's also possible no one offers more upside than the 6'7" point guard with a preternatural gift for passing.
That gives Ball the most fascinating outlook on draft night.
He can't be ruled out of the No. 1 spot. But he has reportedly struggled in workouts and interviews and might not be a lock for the top three, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. Saying that, Wasserman reported hearing of a rumor that Warriors ownership "could pressure the front office to select Ball if Wiseman is gone," while noting there are "both pro-Ball and anti-Ball voices inside the front office."
Ball is the ultimate eye-of-the-beholder prospect in this class. His passing is elite, and his deep shooting range and up-tempo approach could help establish an offense's identity and elevate the players around him. But his defensive effort is nonexistent, and his shot selection can be wildly optimistic (if not outright problematic).
It isn't hard to imagine a team (or 10) being scared off by Ball's red flags. At the same time, it isn't hard to picture another team (or 10) being blown away by his strengths.
Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
Regardless which prospect starts this draft, the class' lasting legacy could be tied to the point guard position.
That's where LaMelo Ball suits up, as do potential top-10 picks Tyrese Haliburton and Killian Hayes. It's also the on-court home of Cole Anthony, who was regarded as a top prospect before losing some juice over an uneven season at North Carolina.
But one more floor general is shooting up the board ahead of the draft, and it's Kira Lewis Jr. The speedy sophomore now might have a chance to crack the top 10 or even be the second point guard selected behind Ball.
"Lewis has great speed, creates for himself and others and should thrive in today's game," a scout told Wasserman. "He's still young [he turned 19 in April] after two years in college. He has upside."
Lewis, who averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists, has multiple pathways to a draft-night surprise. He could either zip in front of either Haliburton or Hayes (or both), or be the trade target of a point guard-needy team after those players come off the board.