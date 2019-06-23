A Way-Too-Soon 2020 NBA Lottery Mock Draft

1 of 14

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Strong, explosive and skilled, Anthony Edwards has the most No. 1 overall ingredients in the class.

He's a scoring 2-guard with secondary playmaking ability in the mold of Victor Oladipo. Edwards has developed into a ball-screen weapon who can also create his own shot with drives, pull-ups and step-backs.

A big threat in the open floor, Edwards (6'4") has a quick first step in the half court as well, along with the ability to rise and score from each level or dish it out inside the arc.

Converting obvious talent into wins and efficiency will be the key for Edwards' stock. He'll have a chance to put up big numbers at Georgia and build a case as the No. 1 pick.