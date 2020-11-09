NBA Draft 2020 Rumors: Patrick Williams 'Really' Interests Detroit Pistons

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Even without putting up big numbers in college, Florida State forward Patrick Williams continues to rise on NBA draft boards.

James L. Edwards of The Athletic projected the Detroit Pistons would take the 6'8" prospect with the No. 7 overall pick, noting the team is "really interested in Williams."

Williams averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his freshman season at Florida State last season but has the "motor and grit" the Pistons are seeking.

