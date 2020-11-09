    NBA Draft 2020 Rumors: Patrick Williams 'Really' Interests Detroit Pistons

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020

    Florida State forward Patrick Williams (4) dribbles up court against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    Matt Stamey/Associated Press

    Even without putting up big numbers in college, Florida State forward Patrick Williams continues to rise on NBA draft boards. 

    James L. Edwards of The Athletic projected the Detroit Pistons would take the 6'8" prospect with the No. 7 overall pick, noting the team is "really interested in Williams."

    Williams averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his freshman season at Florida State last season but has the "motor and grit" the Pistons are seeking.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

