The Rock Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on 2020 Election Win in IG Video

Count Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson among those who are happy Joe Biden and Kamala Harris defeated Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the 2020 presidential election.

The Rock congratulated the president- and vice president-elect on his Instagram page and included the following message:

"My vote represented my little girls.

"It also represented/

"Humanity

"Decency

"Principles and values @laurenhashianofficial and I instill in our little daughters.

"And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being.

"And to me, being a decent human being matters.

"This win feels so good, but now the real work begins.

"Because we have an entire country divided.

"I'm not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. Im not made that way. I'm still right here and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it - go to work, feed our families and pay our bills.

"Congratulations to President elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen 👏🏾👊🏾



"Stand tall, lay it all on the line and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground.

"Let's get to work."

Johnson was far from the only one from the world of sports to react to Biden's victory.

Most notably, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was thrilled with the election:

James, Patrick Mahomes and more were involved in the More Than a Vote push to fight against voter suppression. The More Than A Vote website explains: "We are Black athletes and artists working together. Our priority right now is combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020."

As for Johnson, the idea of him eventually running for president is not a new one.

He ruled it out for 2020 but left the door slightly open for the future when he said in a 2019 interview with IndieWire, "I'm not ruling out the idea if I could make a bigger impact somehow, or potentially surround myself with good people."