NCAA Football Rankings 2020: Predicting Week 11 Poll for Top 25 Teams

For the first time in 2020, college football will have a new No. 1 team.

After No. 4 Notre Dame's nail-biting win over Trevor Lawrence-less Clemson late Saturday night, the Tigers won't occupy the top spot in the polls, though they are unlikely to drop far.

Waiting behind them will be Alabama (idle in Week 10), Ohio State, which easily dispatched Rutgers 49-27, and the Fighting Irish, who won their first game over a top-ranked team since 1993. The Crimson Tide, which garnered 29 first-place votes in the previous week's Associated Press college football poll, will almost assuredly ascend to the top spot, with the Irish and Buckeyes likely fighting for the No. 2 spot behind them.

But what about the rest of the Top 25? Let's break it down.

Projected Week 11 AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Cincinnati

7. Texas A&M

8. BYU

9. Indiana

10. Georgia

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Miami

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Oklahoma State

16. Marshall

17. Oklahoma

18. Iowa State

19. USC

20. SMU

21. Auburn

22. Texas

23. Liberty

24. Northwestern

25. Louisiana

Rise of the Group of Five

With the Pac-12 and Big Ten delaying their starts, the Group of Five schools have taken full advantage. Seven schools outside of the Power Five made the previous AP Top 25 poll, and depending on how things fall Sunday, there could be again.

At the top of that list are Cincinnati and BYU, two teams who could finally break into the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats easily dispatched Houston 38-10 on Saturday, while the Cougars demolished No. 21 Boise State 51-17 in an offensive tour de force. Quarterback Zach Wilson has quietly made himself a legitimate Heisman contender, completing 75 percent of his passes while throwing 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

BYU has two remaining regular-season games, both of which they should be heavily favored in. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has four more chances—plus the AAC Championship Game—to make an impression on the College Football Playoff committee.

Gators Gobble Up Georgia

What was supposed to be the first of two premier matchups of top-10 teams Saturday night didn't end up being all that close. Florida, a three-point underdog, flexed its offensive muscle against Georgia, racking up 571 yards of offense en route to a 44-28 blowout of the Bulldogs.

Like the Wilson, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has made a strong case for Heisman contention, and he only added to it by going 30-of-43 for 474 yards and four touchdowns Saturday.

In contrast, the Bulldogs' struggles under center have only gotten worse, with both Stetson Bennett and D'Wan Mathis having abysmal showings. Bennett, who left the game for a brief period after landing awkwardly on his shoulder, completed five of his 16 passes for 78 yards, while Mathis completed just four of his 13 attempts while throwing two interceptions.

There's been no word on the availability of USC transfer JT Daniels, though there don't seem to be any lingering effects from his ACL injury last season.

"Right now, we feel like the other two give us a better shot," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters after the game. "They have more of a body of work. I don't think, necessarily, that he has anything with his knee. He doesn't wear his brace anymore. He reps. He takes reps with the scout team and gives us a good look. He's still rolling and getting better in the offense."

