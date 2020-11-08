    Channing Frye: I'd Need to Get Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart in CJ McCollum Trade

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2020

    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

    Channing Frye might be even higher on CJ McCollum than the Portland Trail Blazers.

    The former NBA forward appeared on the Talkin Blazers podcast and discussed a potential McCollum-to-Boston trade that may open some eyebrows.

    "If you want CJ McCollum and somebody, you'd have to give me Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart… That's what I see CJ's value as," Frye said.

    Frye's opinion aside, you wouldn't even need to contact the Celtics to know that offer would be a quick "thanks but no thanks" on their end.

    Jaylen Brown for McCollum by itself would almost certainly be a nonstarter, considering Brown is five years younger and arguably a better player. The Cal product is coming off a breakout 2019-20 campaign that saw him average 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 38.2 percent from three and playing stellar perimeter defense.

    McCollum averaged his customary numbers (22.4 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds) but actually shot slightly worse than Brown from three (37.9 percent) and is a significantly worse defender.

    Adding in Smart, perhaps the NBA's most tenacious on-ball defender, would take this deal off the rails quickly.

    This is one of those fictional trades that we can pretty safely say will never get close to getting completed. 

