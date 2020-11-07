Dez Bryant's Fantasy Outlook vs. Colts After Being Elevated to Ravens' Roster

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

When Dez Bryant takes the field for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it'll mark the first time since New Year's Eve of 2017 he has appeared in an NFL game.

It's an incredible come back for the 32-year-old wideout who tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 season. Football fans everywhere will finally get the chance to see Bryant display his talents once again.

That doesn't mean fantasy managers should rush to add the veteran to their rosters.

For starters, Bryant isn't even a first-stringer yet. The Ravens elevated the former Dallas Cowboys star from their practice squad on Saturday and listed him as a second-string receiver behind Devin Duvernay, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead IV.

The Indianapolis Colts—Baltimore's opponent on Sunday—also happens to boast the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL.

That combination doesn't bode well for a wideout about to end a three-year hiatus.

For managers in deeper leagues who want to take a chance on Bryant before gets his bearings, FantasyPros notes he's available in 91 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues and 90 percent of ESPN leagues.

It remains to be seen just how much of a factor he'll play in the passing game early on given quarterback Lamar Jackson has already struggled to distribute targets across his offense. Following Week 8's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown called out the Ravens for not getting him the ball enough.

Jackson promptly took the blame.

"That's one of our key players to our offense," Jackson told reporters. "I want to get him the ball, the easiest way and fastest way we can. I have to do a better job of getting it to him."

Bryant may have the playbook down and be as prepared to go as ever, but the Ravens offense just isn't consistent enough yet to make him a fantasy starter, let alone a free agent add.