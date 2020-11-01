Ravens' Marquise Brown Appears to Call Out Lack of Touches After Steelers Loss

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown had one catch for three yards on two targets during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That apparently wasn't nearly enough for him.

Following the game, he took to Twitter and seemed to call out his lack of touches:

Brown can at least take solace in the fact that his one catch was a touchdown, but the Ravens didn't use his speed to create matchup problems. Baltimore ran it 47 times and threw it just 28 even though Mark Ingram II was sidelined with an injury.

The rushing attack was effective, as rookie J.K. Dobbins had 113 yards on 15 carries while Gus Edwards scored and tallied 87 yards on 16 carries. Lamar Jackson also ran for 65 yards, although he fumbled three times and lost two of them.

Jackson also threw two interceptions, was sacked four times and struggled to establish much momentum against a stout Steelers defense.

To his credit, he led his team into scoring position on the final possession of the game. However, his final pass—which was intended to Willie Snead IV and not Brown—fell incomplete.

Snead (seven), Mark Andrews (six), Devin Duvernay (three) and Miles Boykin (three) all had more targets than Brown did throughout the loss. This was also the first game all year that Brown did not have at least six targets.

The Oklahoma product has solid numbers this year with 27 catches for 379 yards and two touchdowns after posting 46 catches for 584 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last year.

Brown figures to be a key part of the Ravens' playoff push, but he wasn't pleased with his target share in Sunday's important divisional loss.