Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Dez Bryant: 'I Just Can't Wait Until He Gets Out There'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking forward to seeing new teammate and wideout Dez Bryant on the field.

"Oh man, he's a great route-runner, strong hands, he's dialed into the playbook; he's always asking me questions about the playbook—stuff like that," Jackson said Wednesday, per Matthew Stevens of Ravens Wire. "He wants to compete. I just can’t wait until he gets out there with us on Sundays and fully practices with us."

Bryant inked a deal to join the Ravens practice squad Oct. 27, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The former Cowboys star played eight seasons in Dallas from 2010 to 2017, recording 73 touchdown receptions during that span. He was excellent from 2012 to '14, averaging 91 receptions, 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns per year.

Bryant suffered numerous ailments that forced him off the field for 10 games from 2015 to '16, and his production dipped during that time and in his final year in Dallas. The team released him in April 2018.

He landed with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018; however, he suffered a torn Achilles during practice and never suited up for them.

There's no timetable for when Bryant will be elevated to the main roster in Baltimore. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke on the matter Friday.

"When we feel like he's ready to come up in shape and knows the offense well enough and has enough capability with Lamar on enough plays, then we'll bring him up," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "When it happens, I think it'll happen. I don't think it's something you want to force-feed in there. So, we'll just have to see as we go."

The 5-2 Ravens sit second in the AFC North and fifth in the AFC overall. They have nine games remaining, beginning with a visit to Lucas Oil Stadium to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.