    Kyle Pitts Ruled out for Florida vs. Georgia Because of Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 7, 2020
    Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) celebrates his 14-yard touchdown against Georgia with tight end Kyle Pitts (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Florida tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the No. 8 Gators' road game against No. 5 Georgia after enduring a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine, who was subsequently ejected for targeting. 

    Pitts entered the injury tent following the hit, per Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times. CBS Sports' Jamie Erdahl Buckman later announced on the television broadcast that Pitts would miss the remainder of the game.

    The hit occurred with 8:28 left in the second quarter and the game tied at 21.

    Pitts, a junior, caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. His 25-yard score down the sideline helped pull the Gators back even with Georgia at 21:

    He's amassed 24 receptions, 414 yards and eight scores on the year, including four during the Gators' season-opening game against Ole Miss.

    The Philadelphia area native and highly touted NFL draft prospect is ranked ninth on Pro Football Focus' 2021 NFL draft big board.

