Ravens' Dez Bryant Elevated to Active Roster for Week 9 vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Baltimore signed Bryant to its practice squad last week despite the fact that the 32-year-old has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017.

If Bryant takes the field Sunday, it will mark his first career NFL game for a team other than the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he spent eight seasons.

Bryant tweeted the following after the news of his elevation to Baltimore's active roster broke:

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro. Most notably he averaged 91 receptions for 1,312 yards and nearly 14 touchdowns per season during a three-year stretch from 2012 to 2014.

Bryant is third in Cowboys history in receptions (531), fifth in receiving yardage (7,459) and first in receiving touchdowns (73).

While Bryant is among the greatest wideouts to ever play for the Cowboys, his production dropped off over his final three seasons with the team. He averaged 50 catches for 678 yards and under six touchdowns in those three seasons.

Bryant parted ways with the Cowboys after the 2017 season and signed with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 campaign. He tore his Achilles during practice, however, and never appeared in a game for the Saints.

It was uncertain if Bryant would ever get another chance to play in the NFL after that devastating injury, but with the Ravens needing more weapons for reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Bryant was signed to the practice squad in late October before being activated Saturday.

Baltimore is 31st in the NFL this season in passing offense with just 179.9 yards per game, and a lack of quality targets has contributed to it. Outside of No. 1 receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson hasn't had many reliable options.

It is unclear how much the Ravens will use Bryant in his first game since 2017, but if he shows any signs of being the Dez of old, it may not take him long to surpass Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay for the No. 2 spot on the wide receiver depth chart behind Brown.