LeBron James, Draymond Green Talk Joe Biden's 2020 Election Win on Twitter

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers might be paying a visit to the White House at some point next year after news broke that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

James and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shared an exchange on Twitter about celebrating the Lakers' NBA championship victory in Washington, D.C.:

The Associated Press projected Biden to win the vote in Pennsylvania, which will push him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to become the president-elect.

Even though there's a long tradition of sports teams visiting the White House to celebrate a championship season with the president, some have opted not to go during Donald Trump's presidency.

Trump tried to rescind an invitation for Stephen Curry to visit the White House with the Warriors in 2017, even though Curry had previously told reporters he didn't want to go.

After Trump said he was taking away Curry's invitation, James famously called Trump a "bum" in a tweet.

No NBA champion has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers met with former President Barack Obama in November 2016.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

James led the Lakers to their first NBA title since 2009-10 with a victory over the Miami Heat. He was named NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career.