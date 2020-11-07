NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Devin Booker's Future, LaMarcus Aldridge Trade, More

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge are two of the most talented players in the Western Conference. But is there a chance that one or both could be on the move this offseason?

With free agency expected to begin shortly after Nov. 18's NBA draft, the league is targeting a Dec. 22 start for the season. Things could develop quickly on the rumor mill with so little time before training camps and preseason get underway.

Booker Unlikely to Be Traded from Phoenix

In Booker's five NBA seasons, the Suns have never reached the playoffs and have yet to post a winning record. That's led to some speculation the 24-year-old guard may want to leave Phoenix.

However, a league source told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype "there's no truth to Booker wanting out of Phoenix." And not only does Booker not want to leave the Suns, but it appears unlikely he's going to get traded either way. Several executives told Scotto that Booker should be staying put because of "his contract situation and his talent as a franchise cornerstone at such a young age."

"He has no leverage," an Eastern Conference executive told Scotto. "He's locked up for four more years. There is no way for him to demand a trade with that much time left on his contract."

Booker is set to make $29.47 million in 2020-21, and his salary will continue to go up through the end of the deal, which doesn't expire until 2024. But he's also played at a high level throughout his NBA career. Last season, he earned his first All-Star selection and averaged 26.6 points and 6.5 assists in 70 games.

Although Phoenix's playoff drought extended to 10 seasons, it ended 2019-20 on a strong note by going a perfect 8-0 in its seeding games at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. If it can carry over that momentum and continue to build around Booker, the future could be brighter for the Suns.

Would Warriors Deal Draft Pick for Aldridge?

One of the biggest storylines leading up to the 2020 NBA draft is the speculation surrounding what the Golden State Warriors will do with the No. 2 overall pick. On The Lowe Post podcast Thursday, ESPN's Zach Lowe brought up one possibility that he heard recently from a source within the league.

Lowe stated that his source said there's a "little buzz" about a potential deal that would send the No. 2 selection to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Aldridge and the No. 11 pick. But Lowe doesn't think it's a trade the Warriors should consider.

"Obviously there'd have to be salary going out [for the Warriors]," Lowe said on the podcast (h/t Christopher Denson of Clutch Points). "And my response was, 'That's crazy. The Warriors should not do that. You don't trade the No. 2 pick for LaMarcus Aldridge.'"

Aldridge has had a successful 14-year NBA career, but he's now 34. The seven-time All-Star continues to play at a high level, averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 53 games last season, but his career is winding down.

If the Warriors traded down to the No. 11 pick, they could still draft a strong prospect, but they could miss out on a top-tier prospect at No. 2. More offers could be on the way for Golden State, though.

Potential Targets for Knicks in Free Agency

The New York Knicks could be gearing up for a busy offseason, their first since hiring Leon Rose as team president. So they may end up being quite active on the free-agent market as they construct their roster for the 2020-21 season and potentially beyond.

One available player the Knicks like "a lot" is point guard Fred VanVleet, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. After spending his first four NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors, the 26-year-old is one of the top players who will be on the free-agent market. However, Berman noted there's "an argument against offering him a max deal."

"Some league sources believe VanVleet is more prone to shine on an established team than being the lone star—as he would be on the Knicks," Berman wrote.

VanVleet is coming off his best season, as he averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals (all career highs) in 54 games.

Berman also reported that New York has interest in forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, noting the 27-year-old is "on the Knicks' free-agent radar" and that the team views him as a "solid locker room guy." Although Kidd-Gilchrist hasn't lived up to the high expectations he faced heading into his career, he's been a solid defensive player who could be a key role player for New York.