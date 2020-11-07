NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Devin Booker's Future, LaMarcus Aldridge Trade, More

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

In Booker's five NBA seasons, the Suns have never reached the playoffs and have yet to post a winning record. That's led to some speculation that the 24-year-old guard may want to leave Phoenix. But it appears there's no validity to any such rumors.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, a league source said "there's no truth to Booker wanting out of Phoenix." And not only does Booker not want to leave the Suns, but it appears unlikely he's going to get traded either way. Several executives told Scotto that Booker should be staying put because of "his contract situation and his talent as a franchise cornerstone at such a young age."

"He has no leverage," an Eastern Conference executive told Scotto. "He's locked up for four more years. There is no way for him to demand a trade with that much time left on his contract."

Booker is set to make $29.47 million in 2020-21, and his salary will continue to go up through the end of the deal, which doesn't expire until 2024. But he's also played at a high level throughout his NBA career. This past season, he earned his first All-Star selection and averaged 26.6 points and 6.5 assists in 70 games.

Although Phoenix's playoff drought extended to 10 seasons, it ended 2019-20 on a strong note by going a perfect 8-0 in its seeding games at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. If it can carry over that momentum and continue to build around Booker, the future could be brighter for the Suns.