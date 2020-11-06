Report: Knicks Interested in Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in Free Agency

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are interested in signing free-agent forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Berman explained the reasoning behind the news:

"Tom Thibodeau is a defensive-minded coach and president Leon Rose wants to create a roster that fits his big coaching hire.

"According to sources, the Knicks also view the player known as 'MKG' as a solid locker room guy. However, Kidd-Gilchrist wouldn't address the Knicks desire to improve their outside shooting.

"The 6'6" forward is a smart player who could learn Thibodeau's system fast, with training camp rushed up to start Dec. 1."

As Berman noted, Kidd-Gilchrist is signed with CAA, which Knicks president Leon Rose ran until taking his front office gig last March.

Kidd-Gilchrist saw limited action with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks last year, averaging 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 25 games. He never started a game and posted just 11.2 minutes per contest.

Charlotte picked Kidd-Gilchrist with the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. He was a Hornets starter for six seasons, posting 9.1 points on 47.7 percent shooting and 5.8 rebounds. He made just 19.4 percent of his three-pointers.

Kidd-Gilchrist fell out of the starting lineup in 2018-19 after James Borrego took over before falling out of the rotation entirely in 2019-20. The Hornets bought him out in February, and the Mavs signed him for the remainder of the season.

Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle praised Kidd-Gilchrist's competitiveness after the Mavs signed the ex-Kentucky star.

"The guy has a reputation for being a gamer and a hell of a competitor," Carlisle said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. "We talked a little bit, and he said 'Hey, if you need me tomorrow, I'll go in there and compete.'"

"He's a hell of a defender," Carlisle added, per Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Great rebounder and a guy who is working on his shooting."

Kidd Gilchrist finished first on the Mavs in defensive rating among players who were on the playoff roster, per NBA.com.

The Knicks are looking to improve upon a 21-45 season that left them outside the playoffs for the seventh straight year. New York finished tied for 23rd in the NBA in defensive efficiency last year, per ESPN.com.