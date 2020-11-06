    Arizona vs. Utah Football Game Canceled Because of Positive COVID-19 Cases

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 6, 2020
    Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    For the second time in two days, the Pac-12 has canceled a football game because of a positive COVID-19 case involving one team.

    Per the Pac-12's official statement, Saturday's game between Arizona and Utah was canceled because the Utes don't have the minimum number of scholarship players available:

    On Thursday, the Pac-12 announced this week's game between Washington and California has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test from a Cal player.

    Both games have been declared no contests.

    Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Utah did not release information about the total number of players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or were undergoing contact tracing.

    "The health and safety of our student-athletes and all associated with our program is our highest priority, and we will continue to follow all applicable Pac-12 and local health policies and guidelines," Utah said in a statement.

    Pac-12 rules for the 2020 season require that teams have a minimum of 53 scholarship players available to play. From that group, a minimum of seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback must be available.

    Saturday marks the first day of the seven-week Pac-12 regular season. Teams are playing a conference-only schedule, culminating in the Pac-12 Championship Game to be played on either Dec. 18 or 19.

