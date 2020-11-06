Arizona vs. Utah Football Game Canceled Because of Positive COVID-19 Cases

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

For the second time in two days, the Pac-12 has canceled a football game because of a positive COVID-19 case involving one team.

Per the Pac-12's official statement, Saturday's game between Arizona and Utah was canceled because the Utes don't have the minimum number of scholarship players available:

On Thursday, the Pac-12 announced this week's game between Washington and California has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test from a Cal player.

Both games have been declared no contests.

Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Utah did not release information about the total number of players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or were undergoing contact tracing.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and all associated with our program is our highest priority, and we will continue to follow all applicable Pac-12 and local health policies and guidelines," Utah said in a statement.

Pac-12 rules for the 2020 season require that teams have a minimum of 53 scholarship players available to play. From that group, a minimum of seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback must be available.

Saturday marks the first day of the seven-week Pac-12 regular season. Teams are playing a conference-only schedule, culminating in the Pac-12 Championship Game to be played on either Dec. 18 or 19.