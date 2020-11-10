8 WWE Stars Who Deserve Bigger Push for the Rest of 2020

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

With Raw and SmackDown boasting such stacked rosters at the moment, it's easy for certain people to fly under the radar and not be used to their full potential.

To WWE's credit, several Superstars are getting their just due right now. Drew McIntyre, after spending virtually his entire career in the midcard, was finally promoted to the main event scene earlier this year and is fresh off an excellent reign as WWE champion.

The Hurt Business has also rejuvenated the careers of Cedric Alexander, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, all of whom were directionless before joining forces with MVP. Over on SmackDown, Jey Uso is being prominently featured for the first time on his own, while Sami Zayn is doing great work as the intercontinental champion.

There will always be those who are considered underutilized. However, post-Survivor Series season is an ideal time for WWE to showcase some of the fresher faces before part-timers such as Goldberg, John Cena and Brock Lesnar are brought back for the Road to WrestleMania 37.

Most of the following eight athletes are already regulars on Raw or SmackDown. The key is giving them a bigger push in the remainder of 2020 in order to increase their chances of making The Show of Shows card next spring.

These are the Superstars WWE should aim to do more with as the year comes to a close.