Kevin Owens on WWE Draft, Vince McMahon, Dream Feuds and More in B/R Exclusive

3 of 8

Some Superstars spend an entire career on one WWE brand or the other and develop a fondness for that show. Because he's bounced around so frequently dating back to his NXT days, Kevin Owens couldn't care less where he's slotted, as long as it provides him with a fresh start and the opportunities he's looking for.

He has switched shows every year since the initial Draft in 2016 and expects this year to be no exception to the trend.

“I can only assume from the past that I'm going to switch,” he said. “It almost gives me a new playground every year and a new set of people to work with. It kind of gives me a reset or a chance to rest, anyway. So far, I don't know if that's how it works, but every time we get to a Draft, it feels like I'm due for a reset every time as a Superstar, as a character, as a whatever. It still feels that way to me this year. I hope I do go to SmackDown so I can hopefully start fresh on that side of things.”

Owens admitted that come Draft day every year, he is always itching for a change in scenery. He never ceases to start off strong on whatever show he's on before becoming a background player to no fault of his own. That's been the case recently with him, which is why he's hoping a shift to SmackDown is in the cards.

"I think it's that chance to hopefully get that opportunity to get a fresh start," he said. "I don't know what it is about me. I feel like I give it my all, I deliver every time I'm on the air, but for some reason, I feel like I always end up in a situation where I could always use a fresh start after a little while. I always try my best to do that, so it always helps to get a new platform. Here I am again one year later, and last year, I was so desperate to move to Raw and I got moved to Raw. Now, I'm pretty desperate to move to SmackDown because, for some reason, I don't feel like things are working out for me on Raw. Maybe it'll be better on SmackDown. But at this time last year, I didn't think things were working out for me on SmackDown and thought Raw was maybe the place.”

NXT won't officially be a part of the 2020 WWE Draft, but it's always possible members of the main roster move there on their own eventually. That was what happened with Finn Balor last year and Ember Moon this past Sunday at TakeOver 31, and even Owens at one point was vocal about returning to his old stomping grounds.

Owens revealed that plans were in place for him to go back to the black-and-gold brand a year ago, likely around the time he made the one-off appearance at TakeOver: WarGames III, but those plans fell through and now he's no longer interested.

“Last year at some point, I was going back to NXT," he said. "It was all in motion and it was going to happen, and then it didn't. To say that's a thought that crossed my mind would be an understatement, but I would tell you right now that that's not the case anymore. That's just not where I'm at anymore. Now, I want to be on Raw or be on SmackDown and just fight like hell to create some memorable moments for everybody. That's all I want at this point.”