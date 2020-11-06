    Agent for 49ers' Kendrick Bourne Addresses 'Frustrating' COVID-19 Process

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
    Stew Milne/Associated Press

    Henry Organ, the agent for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, discussed his client's frustration with the COVID-19 testing process after his second straight negative test.

    "It's frustrating because Kendrick has been really responsible with everything," Organ told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Friday. "He's taken COVID-19 very seriously. It's not a joke to him."

    Bourne tested positive on Wednesday, which led him to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list and caused him to miss Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

    Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area noted Thursday it appeared the result may have been a "false positive" based on subsequent testing.

    Yet, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL launched an investigation into whether Bourne "has been wearing his protective face covering properly and frequently enough."

    Fellow receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel along with offensive tackle Trent Williams were all deemed "high-risk close contacts" and also missed Thursday's game.

    The Packers scored a 34-17 win in the Week 9 contest, with the Niners missing several key players because of injuries and the coronavirus concerns.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Depending on the results of the NFL's investigation, San Francisco could face discipline. Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers were fined Thursday for COVID-related violations.

    The 49ers' next game is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the New Orleans Saints.

    Related

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: 49ers Plan to Sign QB Josh Johnson with Garoppolo on IR

      Report: 49ers Plan to Sign QB Josh Johnson with Garoppolo on IR
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Report: 49ers Plan to Sign QB Josh Johnson with Garoppolo on IR

      RSN
      via RSN

      Report: Packers Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 After TNF

      Report: Packers Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 After TNF
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Report: Packers Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 After TNF

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Will 49ers Be in the Market for a QB in 2021 NFL Draft?

      Will 49ers Be in the Market for a QB in 2021 NFL Draft?
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Will 49ers Be in the Market for a QB in 2021 NFL Draft?

      Trevor Sikkema
      via The Draft Network