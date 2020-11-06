Agent for 49ers' Kendrick Bourne Addresses 'Frustrating' COVID-19 Process

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Henry Organ, the agent for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, discussed his client's frustration with the COVID-19 testing process after his second straight negative test.

"It's frustrating because Kendrick has been really responsible with everything," Organ told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Friday. "He's taken COVID-19 very seriously. It's not a joke to him."

Bourne tested positive on Wednesday, which led him to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list and caused him to miss Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area noted Thursday it appeared the result may have been a "false positive" based on subsequent testing.

Yet, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL launched an investigation into whether Bourne "has been wearing his protective face covering properly and frequently enough."

Fellow receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel along with offensive tackle Trent Williams were all deemed "high-risk close contacts" and also missed Thursday's game.

The Packers scored a 34-17 win in the Week 9 contest, with the Niners missing several key players because of injuries and the coronavirus concerns.

Depending on the results of the NFL's investigation, San Francisco could face discipline. Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers were fined Thursday for COVID-related violations.

The 49ers' next game is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the New Orleans Saints.