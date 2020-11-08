Quick Takes on AEW Full Gear Fallout, Fiend and Alexa Bliss Carry WWE Raw, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

All Elite Wrestling followed a mildly uneventful week in WWE with one of its strongest shows all year in Full Gear on Saturday. It was a stacked card from top to bottom that delivered its fair share of surprises, fun moments and memorable matches.

Two titles changed hands, as Darby Allin beat Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship and The Young Bucks bested FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Elsewhere on the card, Kenny Omega became the new No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship, which Jon Moxley successfully defended in the main event against Eddie Kingston.

On the whole, Full Gear left viewers satisfied and excited for what will happen next on Dynamite and beyond.

On the WWE front, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss highlighted Monday's Raw with the latest installment of The Firefly Fun House, where Wyatt teased a face-off with familiar foe Randy Orton. Bliss also debuted a new look during the segment, which only adds to the mystique their act has had in recent weeks.

Additionally, the biggest development coming out of SmackDown was Carmella's return. The inaugural Ms. Money in the Bank, who hadn't been seen on the show since May, is already at the forefront of the SmackDown Women's Championship picture following her attack on Sasha Banks.

Carmella being Banks' next title challenger will be discussed in this week's Quick Takes along with all the fallout from Full Gear, Wyatt and Bliss carrying Raw, how Velveteen Dream may be a lost cause in NXT and more.