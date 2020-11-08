Quick Takes on AEW Full Gear Fallout, Fiend and Alexa Bliss Carry WWE Raw, MoreNovember 8, 2020
Quick Takes on AEW Full Gear Fallout, Fiend and Alexa Bliss Carry WWE Raw, More
All Elite Wrestling followed a mildly uneventful week in WWE with one of its strongest shows all year in Full Gear on Saturday. It was a stacked card from top to bottom that delivered its fair share of surprises, fun moments and memorable matches.
Two titles changed hands, as Darby Allin beat Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship and The Young Bucks bested FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Elsewhere on the card, Kenny Omega became the new No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship, which Jon Moxley successfully defended in the main event against Eddie Kingston.
On the whole, Full Gear left viewers satisfied and excited for what will happen next on Dynamite and beyond.
On the WWE front, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss highlighted Monday's Raw with the latest installment of The Firefly Fun House, where Wyatt teased a face-off with familiar foe Randy Orton. Bliss also debuted a new look during the segment, which only adds to the mystique their act has had in recent weeks.
Additionally, the biggest development coming out of SmackDown was Carmella's return. The inaugural Ms. Money in the Bank, who hadn't been seen on the show since May, is already at the forefront of the SmackDown Women's Championship picture following her attack on Sasha Banks.
Carmella being Banks' next title challenger will be discussed in this week's Quick Takes along with all the fallout from Full Gear, Wyatt and Bliss carrying Raw, how Velveteen Dream may be a lost cause in NXT and more.
The Young Bucks vs. FTR Must Continue Feud over AEW World Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks vs. FTR had been in the works for so long that it was going to be almost impossible for them to live up to the lofty hype. Despite that, the teams had an exceptional outing at Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view that proved to be worth the wait.
Both Young Bucks and FTR went all out and paid tribute to several legendary teams throughout the contest. In the end, it was Matt and Nick Jackson who reigned supreme after going high risk backfired for FTR's Cash Wheeler, resulting in Young Bucks becoming the AEW tag team champions for the first time.
The outcome was telegraphed when Young Bucks claimed that they would never again vie for the twin titles if they lost, but that didn't make the matchup any less enjoyable or exciting. In fact, it was such a show-stealer that it would be criminal for them to not extend the program.
AEW's tag team division is deeper than any other in wrestling, but while there are a ton of tandems waiting in the wings to challenge Young Bucks for their newly won titles, FTR should get the first shot. With Revolution not taking place for another three-and-a-half months, the rematch could well take place on an upcoming episode of Dynamite.
Regardless of when it is, the continuation of Young Bucks vs. FTR is imperative after the magic they made at Full Gear. The best may be yet to come.
Carmella Is an Ideal 1st Feud for SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
Before Friday, Carmella hadn't appeared on WWE programming since May. She largely floundered following her split from R-Truth in the 2019 WWE draft, most notably briefly vying for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the onset of 2020.
The change in character was necessary for her to get back on track, but WWE will need to do a better job of defining it than it has lately. So far, it's felt like the latest version of what Eva Marie, Emmalina and Lana were supposed to be, with a slightly different twist.
That's based on the vignettes that have aired over the past month and her appearance on Saturday's episode of Talking Smack. The gimmick will need some tweaking, but if nothing else, she's a fresh face in the SmackDown Women's Championship picture.
It's been years since Carmella was involved with the title for an extended period of time. It helps that she's also never had a formal feud with Sasha Banks, so look for The Boss to bring the best out of her in the ring as well.
SmackDown's women's division is light on star power, and with Banks recently wrapping up her rivalry with Bayley, she needed a new rival who has credibility. Bianca Belair should be saved for down the road, so Carmella makes perfect sense to be in that spot for the remainder of 2020.
How and if Bayley will factor into any of this is unknown, but at least SmackDown has a better idea of what it's women's title scene will look like post-Survivor Series than Raw, whose women's champion has been directionless for months.
The Fiend and Alexa Bliss Continue to Carry Raw with Their Exciting New Act
Even with its refreshed roster coming out of the 2020 WWE draft, Monday Night Raw has largely been a dull show for the past month, and the lack of stakes at Survivor Series haven't helped any. The Hurt Business have been a recurring highlight on Monday nights for a while, but the only other Superstars who have helped to carry the red brand through the doldrums have been Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.
The creepy duo came over to Raw in the draft and immediately made an impact by laying out Andrade and Zelina Vega. It was refreshing to see them maintain their momentum after getting off to a strong start on SmackDown, and they are already one of the best parts of the program on Raw.
That continued on Monday's episode, when Wyatt and Bliss presented another installment of The Firefly Fun House, which ended with Bliss sporting a new, twisted look. The former Raw and SmackDown women's champion scared off former best friend Nikki Cross with her evil eyes later in the evening, seemingly confirming that her transformation into a friend of The Fiend is complete.
How the angle advances is anyone's guess, but there are several directions WWE can go in from here. Between The Fiend setting his sights on the WWE Championship and Bliss having rivalries with Cross and Asuka, there's plenty for them to do for the foreseeable future.
The company was wise to pair them off, and to their credit, Wyatt and Bliss have taken the ball and run with it. Both of them have benefited from being with the other, and their exciting act makes Raw a much more bearable show to sit through than it would be without them.
Velveteen Dream Is a Lost Cause in NXT
The main event of Wednesday's episode of WWE NXT saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Velveteen Dream in decisive fashion. It was basically booked as a straight-up squash, similar to how Dream's outing against Kushida went down back at TakeOver 31.
Dream's downfall could be tied to the allegations of inappropriate communications that have been made against him this year (which Triple H discussed and declined to comment further on over the summer). However, it's worth noting that he's been off his game since returning from injury at the onset of 2020, and even when there were fans in the building, Dream wasn't clicking with the crowd in the same way he was a year or two ago.
At one point, Dream was considered a prodigy by many, notably receiving praise from legends such as John Cena and Shawn Michaels. His 2017 rivalry with Aleister Black received rave reviews, he had a handful of standout performances in 2018 and his lengthy NXT North American Championship reign in 2019 spawned several great matches.
In 2020, from a storyline standpoint, he has done nothing but come up short in every major opportunity he's been afforded. After all the bad booking he's endured, it's difficult to look at him as anything but a lost cause.
He's done all he can do in NXT, but there's no obvious spot for him on either Raw or SmackDown. Nor does a call-up seem to be in the cards anytime soon. He's also lost enough that a win over him means nothing, and with other up-and-comers patiently awaiting their shot at superstardom, don't be surprised to see his television time curtailed even more going forward.
Is Kenny Omega About to End Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship Reign?
One year ago at AEW Full Gear 2019, Kenny Omega's loss to Jon Moxley in their brutal Lights Out match sent his career into a tailspin. He was able to bounce back in the tag team ranks alongside "Hangman" Adam Page, but it was evident he felt he had unfinished business with the AEW world champion.
Sure enough, this year's Full Gear pay-per-view ended with the visual of Omega facing off with Moxley in the ring following the latter's successful title defense against Eddie Kingston. Earlier in the evening, Omega defeated Page to become the new No. 1 contender to the championship, though an exact date of when they will meet one-on-one with the gold up for grabs has yet to be determined.
Regardless of when that long-awaited rematch takes place, it must end with Omega being crowned the AEW world champion.
Between his promos and the matches he's had with the entire AEW roster, Moxley's reign has been nothing short of stellar. He's been booked remarkably well as the face of the franchise, but no one makes more sense to take that title from him than Omega given their storied history.
Despite not doing anything too dastardly at Full Gear, Omega seems to be headed for a heel turn, a role he has traditionally been more comfortable in. Beating his longtime rival in nefarious fashion would cement him as the biggest bad guy in the company while also freshening up the title picture.
From there, Omega vs. Page would be an ideal main event for Double or Nothing if the story is told properly. After being a background player for his first year in AEW, Omega is ready to return to his roots as The Cleaner and claim a prominent position on the card.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.