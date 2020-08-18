Triple H Discusses Allegations Velveteen Dream Sent Nude Photos to Minors

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development and NXT founder Triple H addressed the allegations made against Velveteen Dream during an interview Monday.

Multiple people have alleged that Dream (real name Patrick Clark) had inappropriate communications with them while they were underage.

Dream made his return to NXT television last week after over one month away, and Triple H explained to Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports that Dream's absence was due to a car accident he was involved in rather than the allegations:

"Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn't. He was in a car accident.

"Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything."

Triple H also noted that WWE looked into the allegations against Dream and didn't find anything that warranted disciplinary action or his release from the company:

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there."

Per WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, independent wrestler Josh Fuller is among those who levied allegations against Clark. Fuller said he met Clark at an independent wrestling show when he was 16 and Clark was 19.

Fuller alleged that Clark "tried to get [him] to show him his full body, and allegedly promised to help get Fuller a job with WWE." Clark also allegedly tried to keep their relationship a secret.

Following Clark's return to television, Fuller tweeted that no one from WWE had contacted him to investigate his allegations.

In April, a person who said they were 17 years old posted screenshots of a conversation they allegedly had with Clark through Instagram direct messages that included a censored version of an explicit photo they said Clark sent to them.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Dream denied any wrongdoing: "Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter."

The 24-year-old Dream has been a fixture in NXT over the past few years. He is also known for appearing on the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough in 2015.

The former NXT North American champion made his return on last week's episode of NXT in a Triple Threat match against Cameron Grimes and Kushida, with the winner earning a place in the North American Championship ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX this weekend.

Dream lost the match when Grimes pinned Kushida, and he then turned heel afterward by attacking Kushida until Finn Balor interrupted.

Balor and Dream are scheduled to face each other on Wednesday's episode of NXT for a spot in the ladder match at TakeOver.