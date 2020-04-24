WWE's Velveteen Dream Denies Allegation He Sent Explicit Photos to Minors

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream released a statement Friday regarding an allegation that he had an inappropriate interaction with an underage fan.

Dream, who is portrayed by 24-year-old Patrick Clark, wrote the following on Twitter:

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, a user on Reddit posted a screenshot Friday of a conversation they said they had with Dream through Instagram direct messages. Per H Jenkins of Ringside News, the Reddit user said they were 17 years old and they posted a censored version of an explicit photo they said Dream had sent to them.

Jenkins noted that the Reddit user wondered whether Dream's account had been hacked, but said a phone conversation occurred and the caller sounded like Dream. The user said their friends had also been sent explicit messages. Per Jenkins, the post has since been deleted from Reddit.

Clark appeared on WWE Tough Enough in 2015, and although he didn't win the competition, he signed a developmental deal with WWE shortly after the show ended. In 2017, Clark debuted the Velveteen Dream character.

Dream began rising through the ranks in NXT, becoming one of the most popular Superstars on the black and yellow brand. Dream eventually won the NXT North American Championship.

After missing nearly five months with a back injury, Dream returned to NXT in February.

Several current former WWE Superstars have been hacked in recent years resulting in private photos getting leaked online, including Seth Rollins, Paige, Charlotte Flair, Melina, Maria Kanellis and Kaitlyn.

WWE hasn't yet commented on the allegation levied against Clark.