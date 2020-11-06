Fantasy Alert: Bucs' Chris Godwin Cleared to Play vs. Saints After Finger Injury

David Becker/Associated Press

Mike Godwin's fantasy managers can rejoice after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star received the go-ahead to play against the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Godwin has been cleared to play in Week 9 after sitting out Monday's win over the New York Giants with a finger injury.

Godwin underwent surgery on Oct. 27 after he fractured his index finger on a touchdown catch in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has done a good job spreading the ball around as his receiving corps has dealt with injuries this season. Mike Evans has appeared in all eight games thus far but was hobbled early in the year with a hamstring issue.

Godwin has missed four games because of a concussion and hamstring injury. The 2019 Pro Bowler hasn't been as explosive this year as a result of his injuries. He's averaging a career-high 6.2 receptions per game, but his 11.2 yards per catch is the lowest rate of his career.

In the first meeting between these two teams in Week 1, Godwin only had six catches for 79 yards on seven targets.

As talented as Godwin is, it's hard to trust him as a WR1 in fantasy this week. Rob Gronkowski is heating up with 14 receptions, 181 yards and three touchdowns over the previous three games. Evans has been Brady's go-to target in the red zone with seven catches.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There's also the looming presence of Antonio Brown, who will be available on Sunday. Arians is being coy about how much the seven-time Pro Bowler will play.

"He'll have his role," Arians told reporters this week. "It could be 10 plays; it could be 35 plays. I wouldn't anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we'll just see how it goes."

It's no secret that Brady has a close relationship with Brown. Whenever Brady has implicit trust in a pass-catcher, he will look in their direction early and often.

Until it becomes clear how well Godwin is able to catch the ball coming off finger surgery and how often Brady looks in his direction, he's best suited in a flex role so that you aren't putting all of your receiving hopes in him.