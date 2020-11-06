NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors Surrounding LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and More

NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors Surrounding LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and MoreNovember 6, 2020
The rumor mill keeps turning with the 2020 NBA Draft fast approaching.
Team plans are leaking. Prospect stocks are rising and falling. Potential trades are surfacing.
Well, that or all of the above are just the annual occurrences in the height of smoke-screen season.
While it's impossible to know a franchise's true intentions from the outside, it's still worth sorting through the breadcrumbs collected by league insiders.
LaMelo Falling Outside of Top Three?
Even as LaMelo Ball has occupied some of the most prominent positions on prospect rankings, he's been one of the most polarizing players in the class.
His upside is enormous, powered largely by the identity-establishing combo of elite distribution and deep shooting range. But his risks are just as real, as his shot selection could torpedo his efficiency, and his sputtering-at-best defensive motor might make him a massive liability at that end.
Clubs needed some convincing in the pre-draft process, and Ball apparently isn't delivering it.
"LaMelo Ball has reportedly struggled in workouts and interviews, and many league sources believe he could fall out of the top three," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported.
That would be a stunning development for a prospect many—including B/R's draft guru Jonathan Wasserman—believe to be the best in the draft. Saying that, when this draft's reputation is that it doesn't include a can't-miss star, it's bound to deliver some big surprises along the way.
Warriors Leaning Wiseman?
While it's easy to assume the win-now Golden State Warriors would want to flip the No. 2 pick for more immediate help, it's tough to make the trade pieces line up. The selection isn't valuable enough to snag a star, but it could be the Dubs' bridge into their next era, so they can't give it up for just anyone.
There are worse problems to have than being forced to draft and develop a top prospect, and it seems they may already have a building block in mind.
"The Hornets have heard speculation Golden State is leaning toward James Wiseman at No. 2," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported.
This has long felt like the possibility that best aligns the Warriors' needs with prospect value. Wiseman, last summer's No. 1 ranked recruit by ESPN, can immediately jolt the frontcourt with length and athleticism in a specialized rim-running role. Then, it's possible he makes a long-term emergence as their next star depending on how much his offense can evolve.
He makes sense for Golden State, but it also makes sense for the Warriors to convince potential trade partners they have a prospect they're fine selecting, which might net them some leverage. It also makes sense for the Minnesota Timberwolves to convince a center-needy team—like the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the No. 3 pick—that Wiseman isn't getting past No. 2, so if they want him, they must move up to get him.
Hornets Eyeing Okongwu?
While the Charlotte Hornets aren't in position to rank team needs over prospect talent, their ideal draft involves having a center sit atop their player rankings when they come on the clock. They only have one player signed at the spot for next season, and it's the decidedly average Cody Zeller, who will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
Charlotte needs a long-term answer there, and while Wiseman has often seemed the natural target, he's not the only option. USC's Onyeka Okongwu is right there in the running.
"The Hornets are likely targeting a big man and are heavily considering Okongwu," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported.
There are three potential reads on this rumor.
The first is simply that the Hornets are big fans of Okongwu, who some evaluators rank first at the position, and would be glad to have him. The second is they like him enough to consider him an acceptable fallback option in case Wiseman is off the board. The third is they want the Wolves to think they like Okongwu enough that they wouldn't pay an exorbitant price to climb to No. 1.
While Charlotte seems likely to leave draft night with Okongwu or Wiseman, it would be fascinating to see what happens if both are available when the organization makes its pick.