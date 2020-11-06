NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors Surrounding LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and More

2 of 3

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

While it's easy to assume the win-now Golden State Warriors would want to flip the No. 2 pick for more immediate help, it's tough to make the trade pieces line up. The selection isn't valuable enough to snag a star, but it could be the Dubs' bridge into their next era, so they can't give it up for just anyone.

There are worse problems to have than being forced to draft and develop a top prospect, and it seems they may already have a building block in mind.

"The Hornets have heard speculation Golden State is leaning toward James Wiseman at No. 2," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported.

This has long felt like the possibility that best aligns the Warriors' needs with prospect value. Wiseman, last summer's No. 1 ranked recruit by ESPN, can immediately jolt the frontcourt with length and athleticism in a specialized rim-running role. Then, it's possible he makes a long-term emergence as their next star depending on how much his offense can evolve.

He makes sense for Golden State, but it also makes sense for the Warriors to convince potential trade partners they have a prospect they're fine selecting, which might net them some leverage. It also makes sense for the Minnesota Timberwolves to convince a center-needy team—like the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the No. 3 pick—that Wiseman isn't getting past No. 2, so if they want him, they must move up to get him.