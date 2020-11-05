Bill Belichick Subpoenaed in Lawsuit over Arkansas' Bret Bielema Contract Buyout

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Razorback Foundation has subpoenaed New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as a part of the University of Arkansas' countersuit against its former head coach, Bret Bielema, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

Bielema worked in New England between 2018-19 after he was fired from his position as Arkansas' head coach. Per that report:

"Under terms of his nearly $12 million buyout, Bielema was obligated to make reasonable efforts to find employment that would mitigate or offset the amount.

"Bielema took the job with the Patriots as a consultant to Belichick for ultimately $125,000 annually, meaning none of the buyout was reduced because his pay was less than the minimum the contract set as shielded from the offset."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.