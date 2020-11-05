Raiders' Trent Brown Back on COVID-19 List Due to Complications from Virus

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown was reportedly placed back on the COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the news Thursday, noting Brown is "still experiencing complications from the virus."

Brown missed the Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he tested positive for COVID-19. He also missed the Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns after Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported he was hospitalized following a "mishap with his pre-game IV that caused air to enter his bloodstream and required immediate medical attention."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the NFL Players Association is investigating the IV situation, while Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported Brown checked out of a Cleveland hospital on Monday.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden provided an update Monday, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:

"We were all shaken up pretty good. You get shook up when you see one of your own go down and you don't know what's wrong with him. But we were able to assure our players he was in good hands and his signs were vital and he was doing good. We said a prayer for Trent before the game and we went out and tried to win a game for him. It's something that's on our mind and weighing heavily on us right now. We hope he's OK."

When Brown missed the Week 7 game against Tampa Bay, the rest of the starting offensive linemen self-quarantined because he did not wear his tracker inside the team facility. The other starters were cleared to play during the day of the game.

Brown has played for the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots in addition to the Raiders and was a Pro Bowler for his current team last year. He has appeared in just two games in 2020.

Las Vegas is 4-3 on the season.