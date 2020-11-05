Report: Kendrick Bourne, 49ers Investigated by NFL, NFLPA for COVID Violations

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The NFL and NFL Players Association are investigating the San Francisco 49ers and wideout Kendrick Bourne for failing to properly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols set forth by the league and union, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

A key element of the investigation will center on whether face masks have been properly worn by players and staff.

San Francisco placed multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week in addition to Bourne. Receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, along with tackle Trent Williams, had close contact with Bourne, who returned a positive test early Wednesday.

The Niners closed their facilities shortly after the test results came in to conduct contact tracing. They are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, and the game is expected to proceed without delay.

The NFL has taken a hard-line stance with teams about properly wearing masks this season. Head coaches have been fined $100,000 for not covering their faces, while teams have faced a $250,000 penalty.

San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan was one of the first head coaches to receive a fine for not following mask rules in September. It's unclear what type of penalties the club could face for further violations of the COVID-19 protocols.

Numerous teams have placed players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

The NFL has been revising and updating its coronavirus policies and procedures throughout the season to help slow the spread within the sport.