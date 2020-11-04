    49ers Reportedly Close Team Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020
    The exterior at Levi's Stadium is shown before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
    John Hefti/Associated Press

    One day before the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers, someone in the organization has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

    Per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers are closing their team facility after a positive test result.

    Henry Organ, the agent for 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne, confirmed to Matt Barrows of The Athletic that his client had the positive test.

    "No cough, he's feeling fine," Organ said.

    Barrows noted the 49ers are "presumably" doing contact tracing on their other wide receivers.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the 49ers closed their facility as a precautionary measure for today "at least," and the team is undergoing contact tracing.

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Thursday's game between the Packers and 49ers is still scheduled to take place.

    The Packers placed running back AJ Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. The next day, they placed running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin on the list as well.

    The list is used for anyone who tested positive or had close contact with someone who tested positive.

    San Francisco (4-4) is scheduled to play on a short week after Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

