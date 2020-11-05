Eagles Announce Player Tested Positive for COVID-19

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately went into self-isolation.

The team, which is on a bye in Week 9, has entered the league's coronavirus intensive protocols.

The Eagles join a growing number of teams dealing with positive tests for the coronavirus this week:

Those trends are following the general trends around the United States, which set a new record with over 100,000 new cases in a single day on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the "seven-day average for new cases hit record highs in 20 states spanning every region of the country Wednesday, with the largest increases in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota and Iowa."

Per CNN.com, the country has now seen 9.5 million recorded cases of the coronavirus and 234,300 deaths.

With cases up, the NFL is encouraging players to wear masks on the sideline during games:

If the NFL is forced to cancel games—rescheduling will only become more difficult, with a number of teams already having their bye weeks, eliminating a natural rescheduling slot—the league has reportedly discussed a contingency plan to hold a 16-team playoff, with eight teams per conference.

Such are the complications and realities of playing during a global pandemic, as sporting leagues across the globe try to best navigate the coronavirus.