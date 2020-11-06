Report: Bears' Mitchell Trubisky Won't Need Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reportedly won't need surgery on a shoulder injury suffered in Week 8, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted Trubisky will continue to train in Chicago and is considered week-to-week after a visit to Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Trubisky, who was selected by the Bears with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, injured his shoulder against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 on his only snap of the game. NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported the team was concerned about "significant structural issues" in the shoulder of Trubisky's throwing arm.

The North Carolina product got the start for the first three weeks of the season, but after Foles appeared in relief during the team's Week 3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the starting job moved to the former Super Bowl champion. With Trubisky in question as backup, Chicago has also tested out free agent quarterbacks Jake Rudock and Kyle Sloter, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After a Pro Bowl season in 2018 that saw him post 24 touchdowns and 3,223 yards with a 66.6 completion percentage, Trubisky was poor last year. He was sacked 38 times in 2019 and finished the year with a 63.2 completion percentage and 17 touchdowns, and his fifth-year option was declined by the team in May.

In his three starts in 2020, Trubisky went 51-of-86 passing for 560 yards and six touchdowns.