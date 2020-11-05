    T. Boone Pickens to Have Statue Built Outside Oklahoma State Football Stadium

    Adam Wells
November 5, 2020

    T. Boone Pickens appears on the
    Richard Drew/Associated Press

    Oklahoma State alum T. Boone Pickens will be immortalized with a statue that will stand outside of the Cowboys' football stadium. 

    Per Brett McMurphy of Stadium, the university will unveil a nine-foot tall statue of Pickens on the west side of the stadium prior to the team's Nov. 28 game against Texas Tech. 

    Pickens is one of the most famous alums in school history. He graduated in 1951 and went on to found BP Capital Management. 

    Per Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman, Pickens pledged approximately $652 million to the university over the course of his lifetime. That total includes a "college-athletics record $165 million" donation to the football program in 2006. 

    Oklahoma State officially renamed its football stadium after Pickens in 2003. Pickens died on Sept. 11, 2019, at the age of 91. 

