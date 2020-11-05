Hawks Reportedly Open To Trading No. 6 NBA Draft Pick for 'Veteran Help'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks have a superstar in Trae Young and several intriguing young pieces around him, with the team now in the process of trying to build a playoff contender.

One veteran they might consider trading for is Jrue Holiday.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, "the Hawks might try nabbing Holiday using their No. 6 pick—which they would be open to trading for veteran help, per several sources—but I don't see that alone getting it done. Would they attach one of their young wings?"

