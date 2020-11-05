    Hawks Reportedly Open To Trading No. 6 NBA Draft Pick for 'Veteran Help'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2020

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday stands on the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Hawks have a superstar in Trae Young and several intriguing young pieces around him, with the team now in the process of trying to build a playoff contender.

    One veteran they might consider trading for is Jrue Holiday.

    According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, "the Hawks might try nabbing Holiday using their No. 6 pick—which they would be open to trading for veteran help, per several sources—but I don't see that alone getting it done. Would they attach one of their young wings?"

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      We're less than two weeks away from the draft. Here's @Jonwass' updated first-round mock.

      Exec: 'This could be one of the most unpredictable drafts in the past 20 years' 📲

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Possible Trade Packages for Jrue Holiday ↔️

      @highkin looks at the best landing spots for the star guard after reports the Pelicans will shop him this offseason

      Possible Trade Packages for Jrue Holiday ↔️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Possible Trade Packages for Jrue Holiday ↔️

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      What Should the Lakers Do with the No. 28 Pick?

      Should LAL trade or keep their 2020 draft pick? Our writer breaks down both options ➡️

      What Should the Lakers Do with the No. 28 Pick?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What Should the Lakers Do with the No. 28 Pick?

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron's Space Jam Co-Star 🎬

      Ceyair Wright is an elite CFB prospect AND playing LBJ’s son. He tells B/R about juggling football and acting ➡️

      LeBron's Space Jam Co-Star 🎬
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron's Space Jam Co-Star 🎬

      Andrew Mentock
      via Bleacher Report