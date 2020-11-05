Pistons Rumors: DET Open to Being 'Dumping Ground' for Unwanted Contracts

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons are open for business.

Rather than being a player in free agency this offseason, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Thursday that "Detroit has telegraphed to other teams that it would rather operate as a dumping ground for unwanted salaries, hoarding picks in the process, sources say."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.