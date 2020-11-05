    Pistons Rumors: DET Open to Being 'Dumping Ground' for Unwanted Contracts

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2020

    Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, March 1, 2020.The Kings won 106-100. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    The Detroit Pistons are open for business. 

    Rather than being a player in free agency this offseason, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Thursday that "Detroit has telegraphed to other teams that it would rather operate as a dumping ground for unwanted salaries, hoarding picks in the process, sources say." 

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Report: Pistons Open to Being 'Dumping Ground' for Unwanted Contracts

      Report: Pistons Open to Being 'Dumping Ground' for Unwanted Contracts
      Detroit Pistons logo
      Detroit Pistons

      Report: Pistons Open to Being 'Dumping Ground' for Unwanted Contracts

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      We're less than two weeks away from the draft. Here's @Jonwass' updated first-round mock.

      Exec: 'This could be one of the most unpredictable drafts in the past 20 years' 📲

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️
      Detroit Pistons logo
      Detroit Pistons

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Possible Trade Packages for Jrue Holiday ↔️

      @highkin looks at the best landing spots for the star guard after reports the Pelicans will shop him this offseason

      Possible Trade Packages for Jrue Holiday ↔️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Possible Trade Packages for Jrue Holiday ↔️

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      What Should the Lakers Do with the No. 28 Pick?

      Should LAL trade or keep their 2020 draft pick? Our writer breaks down both options ➡️

      What Should the Lakers Do with the No. 28 Pick?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What Should the Lakers Do with the No. 28 Pick?

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report