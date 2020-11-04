    Utah, Kyle Whittingham Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 5, 2020

    Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The University of Utah announced that it has signed head football coach Kyle Whittingham to a four-year contract extension through December 2027.

    Financial terms were not disclosed. He had previously inked a five-year extension worth at least $22 million in 2019, per Josh Furlong of KSL.com. That contract took him through the 2023 campaign.

    Whittingham, 60, has coached the Utes since taking over for Urban Meyer, who left for Florida prior to the 2005 Fiesta Bowl.

    Whittingham led the Utes to a win and has coached Utah ever since, going 131-64 during his career. His best season occurred in 2008, when Utah went 13-0 and finished No. 2 in the Associated Press poll following an upset win over Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.

    The Utes moved from the Mountain West Conference to the Pac-12 in 2011. Despite the tougher competition, the Utes have still finished Top 25 in the AP poll four times in the past nine years. Utah has won the South Division three times and made the Pac-12 Championship Game each of the last two seasons.

    Utah's 2020 season will begin Saturday at home against Arizona at 3:30 p.m. ET.

