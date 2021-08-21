5-Star DT Prospect Travis Shaw Commits to UNC over Georgia, Clemson

Photo credit: 247Sports

Defensive tackle prospect Travis Shaw has committed to North Carolina to give the team one of the top players in the entire 2022 class.

The Grimsley High School product native announced his decision Saturday from the school's football field.



The 5-star recruit is considered the No. 4 overall player in the country by 247Sports' composite rankings and the top player from his state of North Carolina.

At 6'5", 310 pounds, Shaw is an imposing presence on the defensive line who can dominate at the high school level and contribute early in college while providing valuable strength up front.

Of course, there is more to the player than just his measurements.

"He's very skilled for that size," high school coach Darryl Brown said of Shaw, per Stephen Means of Cleveland.com. "He's a really good athlete, moves well, has great footwork. When I said he's skilled, he can do a lot of different things on a football field or a basketball court. He can throw a football 65 yards. He used to be the middle school quarterback. ... He's just a really skilled, gifted athlete in a lot of ways."

The size and skill set have turned him into an elite pass-rusher from the interior who can also make a lot of plays against the run.

It's the reason he got offers from dozens of programs across the country, including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, although he settled on finalists Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina A&T.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Shaw decided on the Tar Heels, giving the team added depth and skill on the defensive line that usually goes a long way to helping compete with quality opponents.

North Carolina isn't as well-known for developing pros as some other top programs, but the team had five draft picks in 2021 and this trend should continue after reaching the Orange Bowl last year.

There could be a similar future for Shaw, who should see early playing time with his talent and physical maturity.

Head coach Mack Brown has done a fantastic job of bringing marquee talent to Chapel Hill since being hired in November 2018. The Tar Heels ranked 14th in 247Sports composite rankings list of recruiting classes for the 2021 season.

Adding Shaw to the 2022 class certainly helps North Carolina start to close the wide gap on Clemson in the ACC hierarchy.