    Logan Ryan Says Giants Trainer's Advice May Have Saved His Wife Ashley's Life

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020

    New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan (23) before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan told reporters on Wednesday that the medical advice team trainer Justin Maher gave his wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, may have saved her life. 

    Ryan said Ashley complained of stomach pains on Tuesday morning but was going to try to sleep them off. When Ryan, who was still at the stadium, passed along her symptoms to Maher, he recommended she instead go to the hospital, where it was discovered she had an ectopic pregnancy and required emergency surgery to prevent the egg from bursting her fallopian tube and causing massive internal bleeding. 

    An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus. Ashley Ryan is "recovering well" from surgery, per the Giants defensive back.               

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Golden Tate Not at Giants Practice Wednesday

      Golden Tate Not at Giants Practice Wednesday
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Golden Tate Not at Giants Practice Wednesday

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Giants Claim Speedy WR Dante Pettis Off Waivers from 49ers

      Giants Claim Speedy WR Dante Pettis Off Waivers from 49ers
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants Claim Speedy WR Dante Pettis Off Waivers from 49ers

      nj
      via nj

      Jones’ Blunders Are Costing the Giants Wins

      Jones’ Blunders Are Costing the Giants Wins
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Jones’ Blunders Are Costing the Giants Wins

      Ryan Honey
      via Elite Sports NY

      Daniel Jones Addresses Criticism from Golden Tate

      Daniel Jones Addresses Criticism from Golden Tate
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Daniel Jones Addresses Criticism from Golden Tate

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report