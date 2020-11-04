Logan Ryan Says Giants Trainer's Advice May Have Saved His Wife Ashley's Life

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan told reporters on Wednesday that the medical advice team trainer Justin Maher gave his wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, may have saved her life.

Ryan said Ashley complained of stomach pains on Tuesday morning but was going to try to sleep them off. When Ryan, who was still at the stadium, passed along her symptoms to Maher, he recommended she instead go to the hospital, where it was discovered she had an ectopic pregnancy and required emergency surgery to prevent the egg from bursting her fallopian tube and causing massive internal bleeding.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus. Ashley Ryan is "recovering well" from surgery, per the Giants defensive back.

