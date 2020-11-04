Logan Ryan Says Giants Trainer's Advice May Have Saved His Wife Ashley's Life

Logan Ryan Says Giants Trainer's Advice May Have Saved His Wife Ashley's LifeNovember 4, 2020
New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan told reporters on Wednesday that the medical advice team trainer Justin Maher gave his wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, may have saved her life.
Ryan said Ashley complained of stomach pains on Tuesday morning but was going to try to sleep them off. When Ryan, who was still at the stadium, passed along her symptoms to Maher, he recommended she instead go to the hospital, where it was discovered she had an ectopic pregnancy and required emergency surgery to prevent the egg from bursting her fallopian tube and causing massive internal bleeding.
Logan Ryan says advice from a Giants' trainer helped his wife avoid a medical situation and Joe Judge told him to take time off if needed: "I'm extremely grateful for this organization, and for Joe, and for everyone to understand things bigger than football" https://t.co/r2yZuIs4V9
An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus. Ashley Ryan is "recovering well" from surgery, per the Giants defensive back.
