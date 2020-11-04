Multiple UCF Football Players Dismissed from Team After Antwan Collier's Arrest

John Raoux/Associated Press

Defensive back Antwan Collier, defensive linemen Kenny Turnier and Randy Charlton and linebacker Eric Mitchell have been dismissed from the UCF football program, per Jason Beede of Knights247.

UCF head coach Josh Heupel announced that multiple players had been dismissed from the Knights but did not mention any names in a statement, per Beede: "As of today, there are some young men who are no longer part of our football program. Our team discipline is handled internally, so I am not going to mention specific names. We will ensure these individuals have ongoing access to academic and health services as we continue to support them in those areas."

The dismissals reportedly stem from Collier's arrest on the UCF campus early in the morning of Oct. 29 and subsequent charges for carrying a concealed firearm and driving with a suspended/revoked license, per Orange County Clerk of Court public records (h/t Beede). He was originally pulled over for "driving carelessly," per the arrest affidavit.

He was booked into the Orange County jail just before 5 a.m. ET last Thursday.



According to the police report, defensive backs Aaron Robinson and Brandon Moore were in the car with Collier, and Mitchell was as well. A second car with other football players (including linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste) was also on the scene.

Beede relayed information from the police report:

"'After Collier got arrested, his friends and other occupants of the other vehicle got upset and began yelling profanity towards Ofc. Wilk,' the police report states. According to the police report, the following profanities were just part of what was yelled at the officers: 'Dumb as hell,' 'Eat a f--king donut,' 'He plays football for ya'll, f--k,' 'This is dumb ass s--t.' KnightNews.com obtained UCFPD officers' body-worn camera footage from the events during the traffic stop and Collier's arrest. The footage can be seen here."

The quartet did not travel for the team's 44-21 win at Houston last Saturday.

Charlton and Turnier both provided comments on Wednesday following their reported dismissals:

The losses are significant for the Knights, who have started their season 4-2.

Collier had a team-high four pass breakups along with 22 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Charlton had 18 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups.

Turnier posted a team-high four sacks in addition to 12 tackles and a forced fumble. Mitchell was second on the team with 40 tackles.

UCF has three more regular-season games at home against Temple and No. 6 Cincinnati before visiting South Florida.