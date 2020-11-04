Devin Booker Gifted Custom Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Jordans by Mache

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker got some new Call of Duty themed Air Jordan 1s for his 24th birthday last week:

Artist Dan Gamache created the hand-painted shoes, explaining the situation on his Instagram account:

"Devin is a huge COD guy and they wanted to use the imagery for their upcoming "Black ops: Cold War" game using a handpainted (as always) split portrait of Devin with a zombified version of himself on one shoe and a portrait of Jack Skellington (one of his favorites) with another pack of zombies. Again thanks for the opportunity to let me share my art. Welcome to the gang, Book."

Mache is known for creating custom kicks for athletes in a variety of sports, including NFL players Stefon Diggs, Jarvis Landry and Adam Thielen.

Booker is the latest to receive some footwear art, celebrating his well-documented love of Call of Duty in the process.