Devin Booker Talks NBA Hiatus, Home Workout, Call of Duty, More in B/R Exclusive

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March 11, but that hasn't stopped Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker from learning more about the skills of his fellow players.

Their esports skills, that is.

"It's been fun to see who can really game and who can't," Booker told Bleacher Report. "You always run into a lot of athletes saying they play Call of Duty who aren't as good as advertised."

While he didn't name who needed improvement, he did list Ben Simmons, Meyers Leonard, Josh Hart and De'Aaron Fox as some of the standouts around the league when it comes to Call of Duty. He also said Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George would be his first choices if teaming up with someone around the NBA.

Booker has showed off his gaming skills throughout the league's hiatus, winning the NBA 2K20 Players Championship and putting on a dominant performance on a team with Simmons, Hart and others during the SLAM Gaming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournament:

"I've put some real time into it," he said. "Especially at the point in the world we're in right now and what we're going through. ... It's been fun exploring the gaming world, getting streams in here and there, catching up with friends on there and playing with other athletes."

Booker's passion for video games has also helped raise money and awareness for COVID-19 relief, especially in the Phoenix area. He and Phoenix Suns Charities partnered to raise money through livestreaming on his Twitch channel to benefit nonprofits such as the Arizona Food Bank Network, the Foundation for Senior Living and Banner Health Foundation.

He pledged $100,000 to start the giving campaign, and Phoenix Suns Charities matched the donation to help provide food, affordable housing and more for the most vulnerable of the community.

Such efforts are nothing new for the University of Kentucky product, as the campaign was an extension of his Starting Five initiative and comes after he pledged to donate $500,000 annually for five years to Phoenix Suns Charities.

Booker has played a number of games while streaming on Twitch, but none stand out as much as the Call of Duty: Warzone battles. The Call of Duty: Warzone website describes it as "a new, massive combat experience with up to 150 players from the world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is free-to-play for everyone," which appealed to the guard.

"Warzone's been fun, I love battle-royale-style games," he said. "Playing Call of Duty, my favorite game throughout my life, and doing battle royale has been really fun to play."

Booker famously even found out the NBA season was suspended while streaming Call of Duty, which generated a memorable reaction (warning: NSFW language):

"That was just a raw, organic reaction," he said. "I always say when I'm streaming I try to keep it PG and try not cursing...I kind of forgot I was streaming in the moment."

While the time away from basketball has given Booker a chance to improve his video game skills, he's also ready to return to the court and finish off his first All-Star season. He is averaging 26.1 points after posting a career-best 26.6 points per game last season, further proving his scoring touch was no fluke when he torched the Boston Celtics for 70 points in March 2017.

"I think I can speak for a lot of guys in the NBA, we just love to compete and we love the game," he said. "Everybody is losing their mind a little bit not having to go play or practice or get on an airplane. We miss it a lot. Any type of basketball would be good for me right now."

That includes basketball in empty arenas if fans are not allowed to attend in the near future.

"I'd be fine with it, honestly," he said. "Obviously, it'd be a different feel, different approach, but it'd still be fun."

Don't worry, Suns fans. The streaming hasn't prevented Booker from preparing for when basketball does return. In fact, he's gone back to his roots of playing with his father while maintaining social distancing.

"I have a couple private gyms around the area that I've worked in just individually with me and my father, so I've still been in there," he said. "It's definitely different from going to a practice or doing a workout with the full team to just being in there with two people. It takes me back to high school days when I worked out in the gym, just me and my dad. It hasn't been like that for a while. It's actually been refreshing."

Booker is ready to return to the court. Until then, he'll just keep showing off his Call of Duty skills and helping the Phoenix community however he can.