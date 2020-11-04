    Georgia Safety Richard LeCounte Released from Hospital After Dirt Bike Accident

    Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte lines up against Arkansas State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
    John Amis/Associated Press

    Georgia safety Richard LeCounte has been released from the hospital after he was in a dirt bike accident on Saturday. 

    Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Wednesday that LeCounte was discharged. 

    "He was able to get some different treatment and some rehab," Smart said.

    After playing in the Bulldogs' 14-3 win over Kentucky on Saturday, LeCounte was involved in an accident when a car attempting to make a left turn didn't see him driving down the road. 

    Per Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionAthens-Clarke County Police said LeCounte "was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene." He was later diagnosed with a concussion and suffered bruised shoulders, ribs, cuts and scrapes on his body. 

    "He is very fortunate considering what most people have when they have one of those motorcycle accidents," Smart said, via Towers. "Certainly, it was scary for our team, for everybody in our family, everybody in our organization. It was scary for him and his family. It makes you hug your kids a little more at night, for sure.”

    LeCounte updated his condition on Sunday when he tweeted, "All is Well."

    Now in his senior season, LeCounte is a three-year starter on the Bulldogs defense. He has 26 total tackles, one tackle for loss and three interceptions in five games this season. 

