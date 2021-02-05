5-Star RB Raleek Brown Commits to Oklahoma over Alabama, Michigan, More

Source: 247Sports

Oklahoma has added one of the best playmakers in the 2022 recruiting class, with running back Raleek Brown committing to the program on Friday.

A standout player at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Brown is one of the best backs in this year's class. He's rated as a 5-star prospect, No. 3 running back and 25th-ranked player overall, per 247Sports composite rankings.

He had 35 offers, per 247Sports, including ones from Alabama, Michigan, Cal and Arizona State.

Despite being short at 5'8", his speed and quick acceleration allow him to get around defenders without being touched.

"Boasts elite top-end speed, burst and explosiveness, with the ability to accelerate and get to the edge before taking off up field," 247Sports' Brandon Huffman wrote. "Can stop on a dime, make one cut and go. Plus receiver with soft hands and can line up in the slot or catch the ball out of the backfield."

Brown has been unstoppable during his high school career. He averaged more than 10 yards per carry and scored 34 rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons at Mater Dei, per MaxPreps.com.

Putting Brown's skill set in Lincoln Riley's offense at Oklahoma is a perfect match.

Even though the Sooners have been defined by their quarterbacks and explosive pass plays since Riley took over as head coach in 2017, Michael Weinreb of The Ringer noted in December 2019 the 37-year-old has made a point to incorporate the running game into his offense:

"Ask people who have studied Oklahoma’s offense about how Riley has advanced his version of the Air Raid, and the first thing they’ll talk about is how effectively he’s incorporated the running game. Take one look at the running backs Oklahoma is able to recruit and produce, and it’s kind of a no-brainer. As ballsy as the Air Raid philosophy is, even (Mike) Leach has admitted that he’d run the ball more if he had the level of talent to do so at Washington State."

That talent includes Kennedy Brooks, Trey Sermon and Rodney Anderson.

Brown will follow in the footsteps of those players with the hope of becoming the next in a long line of successful Sooners running backs. His speed and pass-catching ability makes him a potential superstar in Riley's offense.