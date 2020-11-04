NBA Draft 2020: Predictions for Isaac Okoro, Top Defensive Prospects

2 of 5

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Devn Vassell may be the best 3-and-D player in this draft.

Not only can he defend multiple positions with his 7-foot wingspan, he can knock down jumpers when he's open.

Last season as a sophomore at Florida State, the 6-foot-7 wing shot an impressive 41.5 percent from behind the arc and averaged 12.7 points per game.

That's a remarkable improvement from when he first arrived in Tallahassee.

At Peachtree Ridge High School, Vassell only shot 21 percent from deep, but once he joined the Seminoles, he was a gym rat, worked on his shot and nearly doubled his accuracy.

"What does that tell you about Devin Vassell?" Florida State assistant coach Charlton Young told SNY's Ian Begley. "You judge people on consistent behavior -- not on what they say but what they do.” Young says. “What that action tells you about Devin Vassell is that anything y'all tell him he can't do right now, eventually he’s going to work on it and he’s going to be doing it."

Some teams were thrown off by a video circulating of Vassell that reportedly showed that he'd changed his shooting form, but Young shot those rumors down.

"He has not changed his shot at all,' Young said. "Because he’s shooting from so far back, he’s sling-shotting it from over his head. Because it’s way deep. It was a (mess around) half-court shot. He always had kind of a high release but he hasn’t changed his shot. He doesn’t bring it back that far. He has not changed his shot at all."

Outside of his shot, Vassell is very athletic, has a great first step and has above-average ballhandling ability.

He'll be able to help a team right away, which is why most mock boards have him in the Top 15.